Whitmer calls for another federal COVID-19 relief bill to support local governments

She is concerned about possible cuts to police, fire, ambulance, Medicaid and higher education funding
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hours after Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has her sights set on another.

Whitmer called on Congress to pass additional funding for local governments to protect police, fire, ambulance and other critical services that may face cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also wants to see more assistance for higher education and a boost for Medicaid.

RELATED: $900B COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature

“This cannot be the last relief bill we see come out of Washington,” Whitmer said. “This virus will not go away at the start of the new administration.”

President-elect Joe Biden has called the $900 billion relief bill a down payment for the financial assistance he hopes to pass during his administration. It includes $600 stimulus checks for most Americans, a $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit, funding for schools, continued small business loans and more eviction prevention funding.

“This support will help so many Michiganders who have borne the brunt of the pandemic at an individual level, including small business owners who are worried about how they’ll make it through the winter, people who have lost work as a result of the pandemic, and more,” Whitmer said. “I’m glad Congress was able to work together to get this done, but there is more work to do.”

