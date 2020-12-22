Whitmer looks back on ‘a heck of a year’ in 2020, hopes for better in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As 2020 draws to a close, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reflecting on a year in which the coronavirus pandemic changed the way everyone in the state has lived.

Whitmer is looking ahead to better days and new goals for Michigan in 2021.

“I’m still grateful to be here, but it’s been a heck of a year,” she said during an exclusive interview with ABC12.

COVID-19 has defined 2020 for everyone in Michigan, but probably for no one more than Whitmer. The state has reported more than 460,000 confirmed cases of the illness and more than 11,000 deaths.

Beginning in March, Whitmer’s administration put in place tough restrictions to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Supporters say they saved lives while critics say they did long-term damage to the state’s economy.

“So we’ve made the tough decisions we’ve also done everything we can to try to get help from Washington and from our State Legislature to help these businesses who have to stay closed because of the nature of the virus but need a little bit of help to get by and so we’re working to do that,” Whitmer said.

Her policies also brought out deep division among Michiganders. Some, including Republican lawmakers, believe Whitmer took her executive powers too far.

“We would have all been so better served if we could have taken the politics out of this public health crisis, from the White House to our state house,” she said. “Unfortunately, there are many who would prefer to sow the seeds of division rather than rally everyone to our mutual enemy, which is COVID-19.”

Even in the middle of a global pandemic, an unstable economy and high unemployment, 2020 also brought historic flooding after the Edenville and Sanford dam failures in Mid-Michigan, a plea for equality last summer and legal challenges to Michigan’s election.

There was even an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Whitmer.

“And to be honest, I’ve never once worried about my safety,” she said. “I’ve been able to devote all of my energy to our COVID response, and I’m grateful for that, because it’s required all of my energy.”

With two COVID-19 vaccines getting the green light, Whitmer is hopeful that it will help Michigan begin to heal and bring a swift end to the coronavirus pandemic. She has a slate of ambitious goals on her list for 2021, including more progress on increasing higher education rates.

Whitmer’s administration pushed the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs in 2020, which aim to encourage more people to receive a post-high school education and close the skills gap for employers around the state.

“These are meaningful ways that we can help people get into higher paying jobs and that’s really important,” she said.

Whitmer also is concerned about making up for the learning loss that students are experiencing after schools were closed to in-person instruction for the final three months of the last school year and parts of the current school year. Thousands of students are learning remotely when they can’t be in a classroom.

“But we’re going to have some serious challenges around the education of our kids, and I share that as a passionate public school supporter and mom of a child in public schools,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to have a lot of work to do to close the learning loss that’s happened because of COVID.”

She also is looking forward to more progress on her 2018 campaign promise to “fix the damn roads.”

