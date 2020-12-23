Advertisement

Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city’s fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.(Source: WJZ/CNN)

The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely caused the accident.

“Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department,” Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles
Grand Blanc Township police chief honored for steering kids away from crime
Police investigating Saginaw’s 26th homicide of 2020
Roger Lewis said the blast rattled windows in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.
Witness describes Baltimore building explosion
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Woman accused of threatening Wayne County Board of Canvassers chairwoman