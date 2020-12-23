Advertisement

Best friends, entrepreneurs team up for ‘Holiday Help-A-Family’ in Flint on Christmas Eve

You’re invited to watch the giveaway unfold live on Facebook
Omar McGee (first from left) and Jermaine Smith (third from left) grew up in Flint, became...
Omar McGee (first from left) and Jermaine Smith (third from left) grew up in Flint, became successful entrepreneurs, and are now giving back this Christmas.(ABC12)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Omar McGee and Jermaine Smith are entrepreneurs who are coming together to give back to their hometown.

McGee and Smith officially launched the Hue Foundation, which will help to meet immediate needs (food, clothing) and long term needs (health & wellness, financial literacy) of people living in Flint.

“We know the community in and out. We’ve seen the community from its heights all the way through the crack epidemic. We saw the destruction of our community. We know what our community needs,” McGee said.

The two also want to help the next generation of Flint philanthropists.

The Hue Foundation will be giving away a special gift package to two families in Flint and two families in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. It’s the first big project for the foundation, called Holiday-Help-A-Family.

“We’ll be going out for holiday help a family. This is one of our first projects, part of The Hue Foundation. We selected four families that we’ll be providing meal buckets for the families,” Smith said.

Smith says the families were identified by professionals who work directly with the families and understand their needs.

They invite everyone to watch the giveaway unfold on Facebook Live on Christmas Eve 2020. at 3 p.m.

You can watch here for the Facebook live event and here for their full interview.

McGee is the CEO of Posh Luxury Imports based in L.A. and Smith is the CEO of Off the Bench Basketball Academy, LLC in Flint.

