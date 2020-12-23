Advertisement

Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police continue search

By Michael Nafso
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/22/2020) - A search for answers continues.

A man and woman were found shot to death inside of a home on Flint’s north side. It happened Monday afternoon when police were called to the home for a welfare check.

As police continue their investigation, those close to one of the victims is showing the world how much he was loved.

”He wasn’t my son, but he was my son,” Rebecca Allen said.

Allen is mourning the death of 34-year-old Thomas Biggs. Biggs was the father to Allen’s six-year-old grandson.

“He was a great dad, and I thanked him for giving me such a wonderful grandson. He gave me that. He gave me joy,” Allen said.

Biggs was killed along with 46-year-old Heather Bonner. Their bodies were found with gunshot wounds at a home on Forest Hill Avenue.

“It’s all about killing one another instead of working things out, talking it out,” Allen said.

The double homicide wasn’t at Biggs’ house, but on Tuesday night, those close to him gathered right outside that same spot where he took his last breath.

“The purpose of this vigil is to show people that he is loved. He just wasn’t anybody. He’s a somebody, and he’s loved, and we’re going to miss him,” Allen said.

Allen came to the vigil to be a voice of comfort for her daughter who just lost her son’s father and her son, who lost a close friend. Allen says Biggs had a lot of family, including a five-month-old infant as well. She says to all of them that they’re in her prayers, and she hopes they too can see justice served.

“I want my grandson to have closure. I want him to know what happened to his father, and I want him to have justice.”

Allen continued, “I just wish somebody would please come forward for the kids. If you don’t even do it for the grown people, just do it for the kids. Come forward, so his children can have rest and peace and comfort.”

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Anyone with information about the killings can call Flint Police Detective Sgt. Rob Frost at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to remain anonymous. You can also go to the P3Tips mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

