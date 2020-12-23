Advertisement

Davison Community Schools offer free meal boxes to students, families in need

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Community Schools are making sure extra meals don’t go to waste over the holidays.

The district received 1,000 boxes full of food from the state. Each box was earmarked for a student so they had meals over the holiday break, but fewer than 500 families signed up to get one.

So the district decided to give away the 500 extra food boxes to anyone in need. Residents picked up the food boxes on Tuesday.

Jennifer Sutton, who has a child in Davison schools, said this program gives her family a little peace of mind.

“These a pre done meals that she can grab. They even provide snacks for us. We love it,” she said. “It would be extra hard to make ends meet if we didn’t have help from the school.”

The district plans to hand out meals again next week, but it’s not clear if boxes will be made available to the general public again.

