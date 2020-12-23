Grand Blanc Township police chief honored for steering kids away from crime

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A national organization is recognizing Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles for his efforts to steer kids away from crime.

Wiles is one of 18 recipients of the Champion for Kids award from Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The national organization includes more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and violence survivors advocating for strategies aimed at reducing crime and leading kids to successful lives.

Wiles has been a member of the organization since April 2016 “and has been a consistent champion in our mission to increase the chances that young people are set up for healthy and successful lives,” said Associate Director Michael Burke.

He noted Wiles’ efforts to lobby Michigan lawmakers about the importance of early childhood education and afterschool programs to keep kids on a productive path in life. Wiles also remains tightly connected to other police chiefs around the state.

“He is a fantastic ally in our efforts to make sure we invest in our kids to keep our communities safe,” Burke said.

