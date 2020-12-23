JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

The clouds were a bit stubborn across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but temperatures managed to move to above-average levels nonetheless. There will some breaks in the clouds overnight, but as a southerly wind gradually increases, warmer air will make a move into the state. As a result, temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 30s. Some of us will see readings hold pretty steady during the late-night period. Our “normal” low is in the upper teens.

There is a chance to catch a few rays of sunshine Wednesday morning. Any sun at all will combine with a strong southerly wind to pop our temperatures through the 40s for the day. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few spots over lower Michigan touch the 50-degree mark! As a strong cold front moves in from the west, the trend will be for the clouds to thicken up. By the end of the day, some rain will be moving into our area from the west. As the front moves across the state Wednesday night, the rain showers will change over to scattered snow showers.

Behind the front, temperatures will take a major league tumble for Thursday and Christmas Day. For Thursday, temperatures at 7 or 8am will be near the freezing mark. Typical readings in the afternoon will be in the 20s. For Christmas Day, lows will be in the teens, and highs will range from the lower, to middle 20s. The colder air will be accompanied by pretty strong northwesterly winds. This will fire up the lake-effect snow machine, so scattered snow showers (and possibly slippery roads) will be a possibility from time-to-time, and from place-to-place for the holiday. - JR