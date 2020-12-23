Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles
Grand Blanc Township police chief honored for steering kids away from crime
Police investigating Saginaw’s 26th homicide of 2020
Roger Lewis said the blast rattled windows in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.
Witness describes Baltimore building explosion
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Woman accused of threatening Wayne County Board of Canvassers chairwoman