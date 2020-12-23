Kroger planning to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 100+ Michigan stores next year

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More than 100 Kroger stores in Michigan will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for customers next year.

Kroger Health is partnering with states and the federal government to provide the vaccine at all 2,200 stores and 220 clinics its operates. The vaccine will be dispensed based on each state’s rollout plans.

“The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available‚” said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s president.

Kroger stores in Alaska began offering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers this week. The grocery giant plans to hire 1,000 more employees nationwide to assist with administering the COVID-19 as it becomes more widely available to more of the population in 2021.

“As one of the most-accessible health care partners in the U.S., Kroger Health is prepared and ready to play an active role in helping distribute the vaccine in collaboration with public health officials and community partners,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer.

Kroger has helped administer more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April, including the new rapid antibody tests that became available in October.

