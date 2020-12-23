Advertisement

Kroger planning to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 100+ Michigan stores next year

The grocery chain is hiring 1,000 people nationwide to assist with vaccination work
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across it’s family of pharmacies.(Jace Harper)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More than 100 Kroger stores in Michigan will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for customers next year.

Kroger Health is partnering with states and the federal government to provide the vaccine at all 2,200 stores and 220 clinics its operates. The vaccine will be dispensed based on each state’s rollout plans.

“The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available‚” said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s president.

Kroger stores in Alaska began offering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers this week. The grocery giant plans to hire 1,000 more employees nationwide to assist with administering the COVID-19 as it becomes more widely available to more of the population in 2021.

“As one of the most-accessible health care partners in the U.S., Kroger Health is prepared and ready to play an active role in helping distribute the vaccine in collaboration with public health officials and community partners,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer.

Kroger has helped administer more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests since April, including the new rapid antibody tests that became available in October.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus