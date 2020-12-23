Advertisement

Michigan attorney general warns of ‘sextortion’ after Allegan County incident

Two teenage males were lured into a private chat, sent sexual photos of themselves and got blackmailed
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With teens spending more time online during the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement and school officials are warning parents and teens to watch closely for “sextortion” predators.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators issued a joint warning this week about an uptick “sextortion,” in which predators befriend teens and trick them into sending nude or partially clothed photos of themselves.

The predators then threaten to share the images if teens don’t send money or more sexually explicit images.

Two male high school students in Allegan County recently were victimized in a sextortion scheme, Nessel said. They were lured into a private video chat by a young girl and blackmailed with demands of immediate payment through Western Union or PayPal.

“Technology continues to be a crucial tool as we work to stay connected throughout the pandemic, but it’s important to remember that any child allowed to use the internet in any capacity should be educated on how to protect themselves from predators,” Nessel said.

She encouraged anyone who believes they were targeted in a sextortion scheme to contact authorities immediately.

Thousands of teens across Michigan are spending more time online with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The school administrators association urges parents to closely monitor their children’s activity online and encourage their kids to tell them anytime they receive contact from a stranger.

“In addition to remote learning, students are spending even more time online these days for fun, which makes this recent rise in sextortion cases especially concerning,” said Tina Kerr, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators. “We’re hearing from district leaders across the state about it happening to students they know and we want to do everything we can to help combat it.”

Michigan’s OK2SAY program offers a place for students to make confidential reports about any potential harm or criminal activity directed at themselves, schools or educators.

Michigan's OK2SAY student safety program allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at school students, school employees and schools. 

“Cybercriminals and scammers will continue to find ways to prey on unsuspecting victims, and it’s critically important that we remain vigilant,” Nessel said.

