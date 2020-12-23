Advertisement

Michigan high school sports halted again a day after resuming practices

Required COVID-19 testing regimens haven’t been established yet
A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.
A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The most recent resumption of high schools sports in Michigan lasted only one day.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association required fall sports all teams statewide to stop practices on Tuesday while the organization awaits more direction on COVID-19 testing from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Athletes and teams were allowed to begin practices on Monday, but they now are required to hold off on organized activities for eight days until Dec. 30. The delay affects football, volleyball and swimming/diving teams awaiting the return of their playoffs.

Schools haven’t been able start COVID testing yet, which is required for them to return to play.

Each school is expected to receive their rapid COVID-19 tests from the state health department by next Tuesday. Then, each individual athlete must test negative before being allowed to participate in practice. From there, they’ll be tested three days a week.

With practice being pushed back roughly a week, tournament dates are expected to do the same. The MHSAA says it will release an updated schedule for the fall sports playoffs when it’s complete.

