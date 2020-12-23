Michigan reports 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continued dropping in Michigan on Wednesday as the number of newly confirmed illnesses increased slightly.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,443 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 469,928. That represents a nearly 10% increase in the number of new cases compared to Tuesday’s total.

The average daily number of new cases has been declining for over a month since peaking on Nov. 14.

State health officials reported 70 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday for a total of 11,775.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases also continued a steady decline on Wednesday.

Michigan hospitals were treating 3,086 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday, which is down 50 from Tuesday. Of those, 2,753 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Wednesday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 738 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 416 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are seven more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 10 fewer on ventilators.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to more than 31,800 on Tuesday, which is the lowest daily number of completed tests since Oct. 18. The percentage of positive tests dropped to 7.81% Tuesday, which is the lowest since Nov. 1.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 18,055 cases and 521 deaths, which is an increase of 152 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 11,743 cases, 358 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 170 cases and one death.

Arenac, 527 cases, 23 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 5,738 cases, 173 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Clare, 1,035 cases, 37 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Gladwin, 983 cases, 26 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,151 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 1,272 cases, 37 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 953 cases, 44 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 2,950 cases, 39 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Lapeer, 3,461 cases, 88 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Midland, 3,330 cases, 39 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 756 cases, 26 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 234 cases, 14 deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 812 cases, 27 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,325 cases and 54 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Shiawassee, 2,722 cases, 55 deaths and 1,652 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and 675 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,218 cases, 80 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and two deaths.

