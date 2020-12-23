Midland County Health Department begins distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -(12/23/20)-“If you had a fire hose and you use that to fight a forest fire that’s kind of what vaccinating people with high case load is like,” said Midland County Health Department Chief Medical Officer, Catherine Bodnar, MD.

A daunting task for healthcare workers-- vaccinating themselves and the general public against the coronavirus.

Midland County began that process this week, when the health department received 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our goal is as soon as we get it, we want to get it into the arms folks that are in the priority group,” Bodnar said.

Bodnar says the first group to be vaccinated are EMS, healthcare providers on the frontlines, people who work in the ICU and Emergency Room as well as Urgent Care.

Nursing homes are also among the first group for the county to get vaccinated.

“The state has a special arraignment with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate the long-term care residents and the staff, but the health department is picking up any folks that are not in the federal program and the state is implementing it for Michigan and we will pick up any folks that program does not pick up,” she said.

Bodnar says they expect to have distributed all of their current doses by the day after Christmas.

“Now the battle can begin against COVID. But we really need to immunize 80 percent of our population to get some optimal control over COVID, so that’s really the goal. That’s the endgame for us,” Bodnar said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.