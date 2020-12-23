Police investigating Saginaw’s 26th homicide of 2020

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man is dead in what police are calling the 26th homicide of the year in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police say residents in the area of North 21st and Chambers streets reported hearing gunfire around 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, nobody saw anything suspicious at the time and nobody reported the incident to police.

On Wednesday morning, the body of 36-year-old Desrik Blakes was located on the side of the road. Investigators say he suffered several gunshot wounds.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, which includes Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police, is leading the investigation. No suspect information was available Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call investigators at 989-759-1289.

Blakes’ death is the 26th homicide in Saginaw this year, nearly tripling the total of nine homicides reported in 2019.

