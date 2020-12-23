Advertisement

Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020

Former Art Van stores reopened as Love’s Furniture will close again
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of Airport Highway in Holland.(WTVG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores are going out of business for the second time this year.

Art Van Furniture closed its corporate-owned stores in Burton, Saginaw, Bay City and across the state after filing for bankruptcy in March just before the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. Liquidation sales ended abruptly two weeks later.

Love’s Furniture in Dallas announced plans to purchase assets of the three Mid-Michigan stores and 21 others in May. Love’s eventually reopened the Burton store on Court Street, the Saginaw store on Tittabawassee Road and the Bay City store on Wilder Road.

However, the company announced this week that all three Mid-Michigan locations will be close again, according to the Detroit News. Seven other Love’s Furniture stories in Michigan will be closing as well -- all within the next 60 days.

Liquidation sales were under way at all 10 stores slated to close, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

