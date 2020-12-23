Advertisement

Saginaw man facing four charges after child pornography investigation

Child pornography arrest
Child pornography arrest(Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing four charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 37-year-old Joshua Allen Swift and he was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:

  • two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Swift after he viewed child sexually abusive images online. Investigators seized digital evidence from Swift and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

