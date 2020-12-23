Saginaw man facing four charges after child pornography investigation

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is facing four charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on his home computer.

Police arrested 37-year-old Joshua Allen Swift and he was arraigned Tuesday in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:

two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Swift after he viewed child sexually abusive images online. Investigators seized digital evidence from Swift and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

