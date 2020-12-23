Snowmelt in Gladwin County will cause more flooding in the spring

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tittabawassee River level is so low that tree stumps that haven’t seen the light of day since the 1920s are showing.

Docks are stranded from their river banks and pumps that provide water for fire departments are dry, along with hundreds of wells across Gladwin County.

“It’s hazardous out here and everything has changed,” said Robert North, Gladwin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security director.

This is the aftermath of the Edenville Dam failure, which caused much of Wixom Lake to drain downstream. But the river level will rise again in a few months with the spring thaw and likely rainy season.

“I don’t even know how many gallons of water we’re talking here -- probably in the trillions. So just figure 100 gallons of water you go up to the top of this building and drop them off at the same time,” said North.

The Tittabawassee River winds through Gladwin County north to south. Dozens of creeks and smaller rivers in the county flow into it.

The northern part of the county has as elevation of about 800 feet above sea level. By the time the Tittabawassee River makes it way to the Edenville Dam, the elevation drops to 600 feet. That became too much for the dam to hold and it broke on May 19.

Before that, the area received about 10 inches of rain in a 36-hour span. North said there is no solution to this problem when the rain comes again, flows down the Tittabawassee River and flooding happens again.

Until then, North said the Home Depot donated water tanks to local fire departments to help supply enough water during emergency situations.

Most of the 72 roads that were effected by flooding are fixed and work is continuing on the others. But the inevitable will happen again.

“If a human being makes it, it can break,” said North. “These aren’t real lakes. The only reason these lakes are here is because when the dams were built to back-up the water up.”

