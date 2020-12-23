Sweet Afterthoughts bakery opens in Burton despite the coronavirus pandemic

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - As many small businesses close for good during the coronavirus pandemic, a Burton business owner is doing the exact opposite.

Diane Rhines opened the Sweet Afterthoughts bakery in a brick and mortar location in Burton for the first time on Tuesday. The shop is in the old Jablonski’s bakery location near Atherton Road.

Rhines has been working out of her house for the past seven years and praying for a location to fit her needs.

“I never really thought about the whole COVID thing, because this dream has been so long coming and when the door opened, I went for it,” she said.

Sweet Afterthoughts offers cookies, cupcakes and cake pops. Eventually, Rhines hopes to expand the operation to offer doughnuts, as well.

