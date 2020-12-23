Advertisement

Sweet Afterthoughts bakery opens in Burton despite the coronavirus pandemic

Chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Afterthoughts bakery in Burton.
Chocolate chip cookies from Sweet Afterthoughts bakery in Burton.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - As many small businesses close for good during the coronavirus pandemic, a Burton business owner is doing the exact opposite.

Diane Rhines opened the Sweet Afterthoughts bakery in a brick and mortar location in Burton for the first time on Tuesday. The shop is in the old Jablonski’s bakery location near Atherton Road.

Rhines has been working out of her house for the past seven years and praying for a location to fit her needs.

“I never really thought about the whole COVID thing, because this dream has been so long coming and when the door opened, I went for it,” she said.

Sweet Afterthoughts offers cookies, cupcakes and cake pops. Eventually, Rhines hopes to expand the operation to offer doughnuts, as well.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills

Latest News

Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Liquor license
18th Michigan business loses liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations
Little Dipper Diner and other restaurants are banned from dine-in service until January 2nd.
Survey: Thousands of Michigan restaurants and hotels expect to close soon