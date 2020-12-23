Advertisement

Trooper, firefighter, three civilians honored for saving man’s life near Wixom Lake

They performed CPR and deployed an AED to bring an electrocuted man out of cardiac arrest
Michigan State Police Trooper Christopher Kustra, center, presents Distinguished Citizen Awards...
Michigan State Police Trooper Christopher Kustra, center, presents Distinguished Citizen Awards to Samuel Hine and Jacob Gomola.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper, a Beaverton firefighter and three civilians are receiving honors for saving the life of a construction worker to was electrocuted while working near Wixom Lake.

A crew from Gerace Construction was operating a crane near the lake less than two weeks after the nearby Edenville Dam failed. The crane hit a 14,400-volt electrical line and electrocuted two workers, one of whom went into cardiac arrest.

Beaverton firefighter Dean Mathews and three other workers -- Samuel Hine, Allen McNier and Jacob Gomola -- were performing CPR when Michigan State Police Trooper Christopher Kustra arrived. Workers on the site sought help from Mathews, who they know lives near the scene.

Kustra confirmed the construction worker was not breathing and had no pulse. He used his automatic external defibrillator to administer a shock to the worker’s heart, which started beating again. The worker also started breathing on his own after the AED shock.

Both workers were hospitalized in stable condition a day after the incident.

Michigan State Police are awarding Kustra with the department’s Life-Saving Award for his efforts. Hine, McNier and Gomola will receive the Distinguished Citizen Award while Mathews will receive a Professional Excellence Award.

