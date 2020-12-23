Very warm Wednesday with some rain, big cool down into Christmas Eve

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As a large storm system moves over the Great Lakes, we’ll have a chance for rain and snow through the Christmas holiday. In addition, some of the coldest temperatures of the season will be possible in Christmas Day. After a quiet weekend, another storm system will be likely into Monday of next week.

Temperatures today ahead of that storm system will approach 50 degrees down to the south while northern areas warm into the middle 40s. Winds will be very strong as well. Expect gusts over 40 mph out of the south through the day and into the overnight. Isolated rain showers will start to move through during the late afternoon hours and get heavier into the night.

Overnight there will be heavier rain showers until about 3am. Then, the rain moves east as a cold front pushed it out of the state. Cold air then pours in with temperatures plummeting from the 40s down into the 20s by sunrise. There won’t much in the way of a transition to snow, however, roads will likely ice over with any moisture left freezing as temps drop.

Be careful Christmas Eve morning with any travel plans. Christmas Eve will bring gusty winds with falling temps and lake effect snow. Some areas that see the snow bands will pick up around an inch of accumulation while others see virtually nothing. Wind chills values will be in the single digits! Prime conditions for Santa and his reindeer! Christmas Day will be a day for cozy warm indoor activities! Wind chills will be near 0 all day long with highs in the lower 20s. Expect on/off snow showers with around an inch of accumulation as well.

We’ll quiet down for the weekend with highs near freezing.

