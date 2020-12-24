Advertisement

26-year-old found shot and killed early on Christmas Eve

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old man died after a shooting in Buena Vista Township early on Christmas Eve.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department responded to the 600 block of South 29th Street around 2:50 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots. Officers found 26-year-old Alonzo Conley with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Conley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive or suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Buena Vista Township police at 989-753-7793.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police...
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police continue search

Latest News

A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
Frankenmuth, Birch Run packed with last minute holiday shoppers
Frankenmuth, Birch Run packed with last minute holiday shoppers
Shoppers surge through Frankenmuth's River Place Wednesday amid the 48-hour end-run to...
Frankenmuth, Birch Run packed with last minute holiday shoppers
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon remembered one year after his Christmas Eve murder