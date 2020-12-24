26-year-old found shot and killed early on Christmas Eve

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 26-year-old man died after a shooting in Buena Vista Township early on Christmas Eve.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department responded to the 600 block of South 29th Street around 2:50 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots. Officers found 26-year-old Alonzo Conley with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Conley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information on a possible motive or suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Buena Vista Township police at 989-753-7793.

