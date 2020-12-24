Ascension Genesys Hospital doctor, nurse relieved to get COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More and more frontline health care workers and people in long-term care facilities have been getting vaccinated.

That now includes workers at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, which received its first doses Wednesday morning. Two frontline workers say they’re relieved to get the vaccine, but know the work is far from over.

Clapping is a sound not often heard inside a hospital -- at least over the last nine months of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Wednesday, it was a sign that there is light finally at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m very happy, I’m very excited. Finally, and hopefully something we can fight back with the pandemic,” said Dr. Muhammad Aboudan, an intensive care unit physician at Ascension Genesys Hospital.

He was among the first people to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered on Wednesday.

“I think the benefit definitely outweighs the risk. And this is going to be important not only for the person receiving the vaccine, this is going to be important to all of us,” Aboudan said.

Genesys received 3,400 doses of the vaccine Wednesday and critical care workers were first in line to receive their injections. Each day, more and more frontline workers will get the vaccine in a tiered system to make sure the process and protocols go smoothly -- and workers are monitored for any potential adverse effects.

By next week, the hospital plans to vaccinate several hundred workers a day.

“It can only help protect myself, and my family and my work family and the community as well,” said nurse Amber Turner.

It’s been a tough nine months for her. She’s had good days, bad days and she’s seen things she hopes others won’t have to experience. She’s exhausted and ready for this pandemic to end.

“We’ve all cried a lot. We’ve all laughed a lot,” Turner said. “We’ve all been there for each other, so I’m glad that I was able to do something during this pandemic that I was able to be a frontliner, and be out there making a difference.”

As of Wednesday, more than 230,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to Michigan. More than 37,000 of those have been administered.

