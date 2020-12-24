Community donates Christmas gifts for children of Genesee County Jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The giving spirit is alive and well this time of year.

One group is making sure some kids who might have gone without gifts will get presents under the tree this year.

More than 200 children have a parent inside the Genesse County Jail this Christmas. But thanks to the Genesee County Ambassadors, they’ll all get presents from that parent this year.

This is all thanks to donations from people in the community, like one 11-year-old girl who wanted to make sure other kids get to have Christmas presents too.

“I donated my own money that I earned, and I donated it to the toy drive,” said Ashlynn.

Organizers say they’re hoping this toy drive will continue each year. In all, they raised over $5,000, including some out-of-state donations.

“This is really tear-jerking,” said Percy Glover of the Genesee County Ambassadors. “When Ashlynn came in a couple weeks ago, and handed us $80 to say hey, I want to donate to the toy drive, we just all, just almost broke down in tears. For a little person to want to help other little people, that’s absolutely amazing. That’s wonderful.”

