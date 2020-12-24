Advertisement

Fenton church making sure parishioners celebrate Christmas safely in the pews

By Mark Bullion
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day usually bring out some of the largest crowds of the year at churches around the country.

But things will look quite a bit different at many places of worship this year. In person services are allowed, but many churches are taking extra precautions from extra cleaning to holding an outdoor or drive-up service.

Health leaders say staying home is still the safest option.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fenton is doing its part to make sure parishioners are able to celebrate safely while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

”One of the main things that we did was we added an outdoor screen so we can add what we’ve been calling our drive-in masses,” said Alan Day, the communication coordinator at the church.

He said families will be able to come for drive-in services and watch Christmas Eve Mass on a giant screen with the Mass being televised from the church’s outdoor sanctuary. Communion still will be served, but parishioners at St. John’s will be required to receive the sacrament by hand.

“We follow the same safety precautions so our ministers are using sanitizer and they’ll mask up and they’ll actually bring communion to the vehicle,” Day said.

The church will also be holding services indoors Christmas Day for those who have made reservations ahead of time.

“We have assembly coordinators just ensuring that their wearing masks, and then the households are usually invited in and are encouraged to socially distance from one another,” Day said.

Communion will also be received in the hand during indoor services. Masses will be celebrated every two hours on Christmas Day.

“Between the Masses, we have a cleaning protocol, and so our assembly coordinators will go through with sanitizer and they actually clean all of the surfaces that are commonly touched in the pews,” Day said. “It’s definitely been a team effort, there’s a lot of moving pieces and a lot of moving parts, but everyone jumped in and came up with some creative ways to solve a lot of problems.”

Despite the extra precautions at St. John’s and other churches around the area, health experts say the best way to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and take part in virtual services if possible.

“I would recommend everybody stay safe -- social distancing, wearing a mask,” said Dr. Muhammed Aboudan of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. “This is going to be very important. Even with more and more physicians and people getting vaccinated does not mean that we should drop the guard. We should now more than ever.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit suspended the obligation to attend Mass until Ash Wednesday in February of next year.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Ascension Genesys Hospital doctor, nurse relieved to get COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Midland County Health Department begins distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths