Fenton church making sure parishioners celebrate Christmas safely in the pews

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day usually bring out some of the largest crowds of the year at churches around the country.

But things will look quite a bit different at many places of worship this year. In person services are allowed, but many churches are taking extra precautions from extra cleaning to holding an outdoor or drive-up service.

Health leaders say staying home is still the safest option.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fenton is doing its part to make sure parishioners are able to celebrate safely while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

”One of the main things that we did was we added an outdoor screen so we can add what we’ve been calling our drive-in masses,” said Alan Day, the communication coordinator at the church.

He said families will be able to come for drive-in services and watch Christmas Eve Mass on a giant screen with the Mass being televised from the church’s outdoor sanctuary. Communion still will be served, but parishioners at St. John’s will be required to receive the sacrament by hand.

“We follow the same safety precautions so our ministers are using sanitizer and they’ll mask up and they’ll actually bring communion to the vehicle,” Day said.

The church will also be holding services indoors Christmas Day for those who have made reservations ahead of time.

“We have assembly coordinators just ensuring that their wearing masks, and then the households are usually invited in and are encouraged to socially distance from one another,” Day said.

Communion will also be received in the hand during indoor services. Masses will be celebrated every two hours on Christmas Day.

“Between the Masses, we have a cleaning protocol, and so our assembly coordinators will go through with sanitizer and they actually clean all of the surfaces that are commonly touched in the pews,” Day said. “It’s definitely been a team effort, there’s a lot of moving pieces and a lot of moving parts, but everyone jumped in and came up with some creative ways to solve a lot of problems.”

Despite the extra precautions at St. John’s and other churches around the area, health experts say the best way to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and take part in virtual services if possible.

“I would recommend everybody stay safe -- social distancing, wearing a mask,” said Dr. Muhammed Aboudan of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. “This is going to be very important. Even with more and more physicians and people getting vaccinated does not mean that we should drop the guard. We should now more than ever.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit suspended the obligation to attend Mass until Ash Wednesday in February of next year.

