Fenton offers gift card matching program to support small businesses

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Fenton is supporting local businesses through a new initiative aimed at pushing dollars into the community.

“We did an initial deposit of $35,000 and that was gone within 90 minutes. We did another deposit of $65,000 and that was gone in the afternoon the following day,” said Fenton Downtown Development Authority Director Michael Hart.

That’s $100,000 going to support small businesses in Fenton.

“So we have now expended $100,000, but what we have done is created close to a quarter of a million dollars for local businesses,” Hart said.

The program is simple. People can buy a gift card in increments of $25, which is good at any of the 25 listed small businesses, and the Fenton DDA will match that gift card amount as long as it is spent by June 2021.

“I think our timing of jumping in to support local businesses during that February, March time frame is critical,” Hart said.

He believes this kind of outpouring shows how supportive residents are of struggling small businesses.

“Our city and community is so overwhelmingly supportive, it’s amazing,” Hart said. “This has become a vehicle for people to be empowered to do something. That aspect -- I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Hart says the city hopes to find ways to put more money into the fund and support local businesses through the tough winter months.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.