Flint Registry set to continue through 2021 with $4.5 million

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The $1.4 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill includes an additional $4.5 million to continue the Flint Registry program through all of 2021.

The registry has more than 10,500 families signed up to receive advice and referrals for services that combat the effects of lead poisoning suffered during the Flint water crisis. The program has completed 13,500 referrals for health care, nutrition, early education, lead elimination programs and more since it was created in 2016.

Funding for the Flint Registry was slated to end in July 2021, but the additional funding that passed Congress this week will sustain the program for the entire year. The legislation has been passed to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

“The Flint Registry has already improved the lives of thousands of individuals, and we look forward to helping thousands more and sharing our lessons with similarly-impacted communities,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative.

Democrat Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint, who led the fight to continue funding the registry, hopes to continue the initiative for several more years.

“The Flint Registry plays a critical role in Flint’s recovery from the water crisis by connecting families to the services they need to minimize the impact of lead on their health,” he said.

Anyone who lived or worked in the city of Flint from April 2014 to October 2015 is invited to join the Flint Registry, which is a voluntary program. Call 1-833-GO-FLINT, email flintregistry@hc.msu.edu, see the Flint Registry website to sign up.

Participants get a $50 thank you check after signing up successfully.

