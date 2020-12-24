Frankenmuth, Birch Run packed with last minute holiday shoppers

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (12/23/2020)-A time of year that always inspires an equal mix of excitement and dread: last minute holiday shopping.

Surveys have shown that even with many turning to online retailers to fulfill their needs, shoppers still turned out in droves this year with an added emphasis on spending money locally to bolster one of the pandemic’s hardest hit sectors. ABC12 gauged interest in Frankenmuth and Birch Run Wednesday.

This crew found full sidewalks and full storefronts: from Birch Run where we counted only a handful of open spaces in the busiest lots, to a similar picture in Frankenmuth amid the endth-hour crunch to check off the last items on those wish lists.

“These are Christmas presents for our other ones, so we can’t tell that can we?”

John and Julie showed off the bag containing several of the presents they’d purchased. They took the family along to brave the crowds on one final excursion to Frankenmuth’s River Place. Most of Julie’s shopping happened online this year.

“I’m one of those who is touchy feely,” Julie laughed. “I like to go into the store and find it, so it’s kind of impersonal for me to online shop.”

More of those presents will be going out by mail. There’s will be a smaller celebration this year, limited only to immediate family.

“What holiday would not be complete without your mask,” Crystal Emery joked, pulling items from her shopping bag. “You know this is a pandemic when you’re buying masks for stocking stuffers.”

Christmas morning for the Emery family will feature fewer familiar faces this year also.

“Definitely a lot smaller,” Crystal related. “The grandparents won’t be there. It’s definitely a different holiday.”

“Are you excited for Christmas is the big question?”

“Yeah,” John and Julie’s family responded. “Tomorrow’s actually my birthday.”

“Kind of a double whammy there?”

“Yeah.”

“Do you get double the presents though?”

“Kind of,” they laughed.

John and Julie told ABC12 they were simply trying to catch that holiday spirit and inject some light and normalcy into an otherwise dark year. Judging by the smiles, thinly veiled by the masks they wore and the laughter, mission accomplished.

