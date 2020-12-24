Advertisement

Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several hundred Consumers Energy customers were without power on Christmas Eve.

Nearly 2,000 customers around Mt. Morris and Midland lost power Thursday morning while making final Christmas preparations.

More than 1,500 customers on the north side of Midland between U.S. 10 and Wheeler Street lost power around 7:20 a.m. Consumers expected to restore power to that area by 1:45 p.m.

Consumers Energy also reported 231 customers without power along Mt. Morris Road between Saginaw Street and Clio Road beginning around 4:55 a.m. Crews hoped to repair that outage by 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, about 600 Consumers Energy customers lost power before 7 a.m. in the Swartz Creek area after power lines came down in the area of Miller and Elms roads. Those customers all received power again by noon Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

