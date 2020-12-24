JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

With the passage of a strong cold front early Thursday morning, weather conditions changed in a hurry across Mid-Michigan. Rain changed to snow showers, and temperatures took a tumble – right on into the afternoon. Highs Thursday were still up at around 50-degrees, but that was shortly after midnight. Typical readings for the afternoon were in the middle 20s. With a good bit of cloud cover holding overhead tonight, lows will settle into the upper teens with a few flakes accompanying Santa from time-to-time.

Christmas Day is going to be a cold one. We may see a little bit of sunshine, but with the lake-effect snows continuing on the west side of the state, we will have a pretty solid deck of clouds and some snow showers once in a while. Highs for the day will be in the middle 20s. With the cold air in place, with scattered snow showers & flurries continuing, and with brisk westerly winds holding, there still is a chance that we could see roads get glazed over and slippery in some areas. The going will be much slower on the west side of the state where some squalls are likely.

A few flurries may linger into Saturday too, but a few more breaks in the clouds are expected. Skies may even brighten up a little bit more early Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will be back up to around the 30-degree mark. With a southwesterly wind for Sunday, highs will push back to above-average levels. Our “normal” high is right at the freezing mark. A Little bit of snow will make a move back into lower Michigan Sunday night, on into Monday. Some light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

Merry Christmas! JR