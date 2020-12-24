JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

A stiff wind from the south was Mid-Michigan’s main weather feature Wednesday. Winds were sustained in the 20mph range for much of the day, with gusts peaking above 30mph from time-to-time. The wind direction was in from the south, so temperatures easily pushed to above average levels. With only a little bit of sunshine, high temperatures cruised through the 40s, with some spots sneaking into the 50s. The brisk winds will continue overnight, eventually shifting in from the west. This will open the door to markedly colder air. As a cold front moves across lower Michigan, the bulk of the rain will move out and scattered snow showers will take its place.

With a strong cold front moving off to our east early Thursday morning, temperatures will take a tumble. Readings at around 7am will be surrounding the 30-degree mark across the ABC12 viewing area. From there, expect steady, to slowly falling, temperatures for the rest of the day. As temperatures fall, brisk winds will continue in from the west. The strong, cold winds will fire up the lake-effect snow machine off of Lake Michigan. While the west side of the state sees some squalls develop, we will scattered snow showers and flurries continue. Some slippery spots may develop in some areas.

Christmas Day will start out with temperatures in the middle teens. Highs for the afternoon will remain in the 20s. While some of us may see a little bit of sunshine, we will continue to carry a chance of scattered snow showers and flurries. Again, some slippery roads will be a possibility. The weekend will be quieter overall. We may have some flurries lingering early Saturday, but a little bit of sunshine can’t be ruled-out for the afternoon. Peeks of sunshine will also be possible for Sunday. High temperatures for the weekend will make a move back into the 30s. - JR