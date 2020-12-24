Advertisement

Kevin Bacon remembered one year after his Christmas Eve murder

The 25-year-old hairstylist from Swartz Creek was found dead days after Christmas in the basement of a rural Shiawassee County home
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One year ago, police say Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was killed in the basement of a rural Shiawassee County home.

The brutal crime shocked Mid-Michigan over the Christmas holiday season last year.

When 25-year-old Bacon did not show up for Christmas dinner last year, his parents knew something wasn’t right.

“He called his friends the day before, wished them a Merry Christmas, let him know that he was going to be with his family and he was really excited. This isn’t my son,” said Pam Bacon.

The Bacons filed a missing persons report and went out in search of their son, who worked as a hairstylist.

Just days after Christmas, they learned that he had been killed and police found his mutilated body inside of a house on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township owned by Mark David Latunski. Latunski and Bacon met through an online dating app.

The date ended in Bacon’s murder. Investigators believe the murder took place on the night of Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Kevin Bacon's parents talk about their son and the investigation into his murder

Court documents reveal that Latunski admitted to the gruesome details of the event, saying he drained Bacon’s blood, cut off a part of his body, cooked it and ate it. Last January, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam and in February was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Latunski was sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, where he stayed until he was deemed competent to stand trial in October.

RELATED: Documents reveal Mark David Latunski's long pattern of disturbing behavior

Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilating a human body, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no change of parole if he is convicted. He remains in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting trial, which hadn’t been scheduled a year after the crime.

On Wednesday, Latunski appeared in a Shiawassee Court remotely for a hearing about his mental status. A judge ruled that Latunski can obtain an independent psychological evaluation without a court order.

Latunski’s attorney, Shiawassee County Chief Public Defender Doug Corwin, told the court that the underlying delusions Latunski suffered a year ago when he was accused of Bacon’s murder and mutilation still exist.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence

Latest News

Downtown Fenton
Fenton offers gift card matching program to support small businesses
IGNITE graduate ready to start a new life
The first IGNITE vocation graduate is ready to start his new life
Church pews
Fenton church making sure parishioners celebrate Christmas safely in the pews
IGNITE graduate ready to start a new life
First vocational IGNITE graduate ready to start his new life