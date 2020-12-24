Kevin Bacon remembered one year after his Christmas Eve murder

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One year ago, police say Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was killed in the basement of a rural Shiawassee County home.

The brutal crime shocked Mid-Michigan over the Christmas holiday season last year.

When 25-year-old Bacon did not show up for Christmas dinner last year, his parents knew something wasn’t right.

“He called his friends the day before, wished them a Merry Christmas, let him know that he was going to be with his family and he was really excited. This isn’t my son,” said Pam Bacon.

The Bacons filed a missing persons report and went out in search of their son, who worked as a hairstylist.

Just days after Christmas, they learned that he had been killed and police found his mutilated body inside of a house on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township owned by Mark David Latunski. Latunski and Bacon met through an online dating app.

The date ended in Bacon’s murder. Investigators believe the murder took place on the night of Christmas Eve.

Court documents reveal that Latunski admitted to the gruesome details of the event, saying he drained Bacon’s blood, cut off a part of his body, cooked it and ate it. Last January, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam and in February was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Latunski was sent to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, where he stayed until he was deemed competent to stand trial in October.

Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilating a human body, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no change of parole if he is convicted. He remains in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting trial, which hadn’t been scheduled a year after the crime.

On Wednesday, Latunski appeared in a Shiawassee Court remotely for a hearing about his mental status. A judge ruled that Latunski can obtain an independent psychological evaluation without a court order.

Latunski’s attorney, Shiawassee County Chief Public Defender Doug Corwin, told the court that the underlying delusions Latunski suffered a year ago when he was accused of Bacon’s murder and mutilation still exist.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.