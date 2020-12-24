McLaren Bay Region, health department note significant progress in COVID-19 battle

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay County has made major progress in battling COVID-19, but some of the most important work in eradicating the illness remains, according to McLaren Bay Region and the Bay County Health Department.

In a joint statement this week, the hospital system and health department noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Bay County’s population has dropped 50% from its peak in November. The percentage of positive coronavirus diagnostic tests also is down nearly half from nearly 19% two weeks ago to about 10% this week.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital continues to treat higher than normal numbers of patients for COVID-19 illnesses and other issues.

“We have made great progress but we still have work to do,” said McLaren Bay Region President and CEO Clarence Sevillian. “We need everyone to do their part and remain vigilant throughout the holiday season.”

The hospital and health department officials are working to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers and first responders around Bay County.

“Our goal is simple but ambitious,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz. “We need to vaccinate 70% of Bay County residents by the Fourth of July, but it will take a short time to get the vaccine out.”

He called on residents to follow COVID-19 restrictions, especially during the holiday season, to prevent spreading the illness:

Enjoy the holidays home with only people from the same household.

Wear a mask around people from another household.

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces and meet others outdoors whenever possible.

Avoid crowded spaces.

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing outside the home.

Wash hands frequently using soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Quarantine for 10 to 14 days after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 illness.

Get a COVID-19 test right away if symptoms of the illness appear.

Stay home for 10 days after the onset of symptoms or after a positive test was taken.

