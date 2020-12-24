Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

NORAD's Santa Tracker follows St. Nick's trek around globe
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.(NORAD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

