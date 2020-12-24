Advertisement

Over 1M passengers screened for flights in US

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — The number of passengers screened for flights in the U.S. topped nearly 1.2 million Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, but it’s still about 38.5% below the same Wednesday last year, by far the smallest percentage decline since March.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday’s tally of 1.19 million was the most since mid-March.

It’s the third straight daily gain.

On the same weekday a year ago, 1.94 million passengers were screened. However, that was Christmas 2019 when travel was lighter than normal. On several days in early April after the pandemic broadsided the U.S. economy, fewer than 100,000 people were screened to board planes.

The bump comes as the CDC warns that holiday travel may increase one’s chances of getting and spreading the virus. It recommends staying home and postponing travel as the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police...
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police continue search

Latest News

Flint Registry set to continue through 2021 with $4.5 million
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
McLaren Bay Region
McLaren Bay Region, health department note significant progress in COVID-19 battle
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone