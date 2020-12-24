Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 17-year-old boy was intoxicated and speeding when he crashed a pickup truck into the front yard of a residence northeast of Millington early on Christmas Eve.

A resident near the intersection of Sheridan and Swaffer roads in Tuscola County’s Millington Township called 911 around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after hearing a loud noise outside. They found a pickup truck overturned in their yard and the driver lying on the ground.

Michigan State Police troopers found the 17-year-old suffering from serious injuries lying near the caller’s front porch. Police and the homeowner searched and did not find any other victims of the crash.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed north on Sheridan Road when he lost control, drove off the road surface, hit several trees, crashed into a steep embankment and went airborne. The truck rolled over several times before slamming into a truck parked in front of the residence.

The teen’s pickup truck came to a stop on its roof and partially on top of the resident’s pickup truck. The crash left a 100-yard debris field scattered across the resident’s front yard.

Police are still investigating whether the 17-year-old was thrown out of his truck during the crash or whether he crawled out afterward.

An ambulance rushed the teen to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for treatment of serious injuries. Police say he was in stable condition Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police say speed an alcohol use likely contributed to the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday.

