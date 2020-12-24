Advertisement

Saginaw hospital workers honored by first responders

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/24/2020) - It wasn’t Santa and his reindeer - but some vehicles representing safety and law enforcement - spreading some holiday cheer.

They were on a mission.

Not to bring toys to good little girls and boys.

But to say thanks to the adults who take care of others.

‘Twas the day before Christmas, and across the Saginaw Valley, was a convoy of vehicles, whose mission was not to dally.

They drove by several hospitals in Saginaw to spread holiday cheer, knowing full well it’s been quite a year.

“Fun, fun. We love it. We appreciate it. It was great. That was a very nice thing for them to do. And the signs. Yeah, they gave us the signs,” said various staff members of Ascension St. Mary’s.

That was the convoy’s first stop, a bustling place, to honor the men and women, who take care of patients, at a rapid pace.

“To see the police, the fire, the first responders come by and just say thank you to all the hard-working staff is just wonderful. It’s heartfelt,” commented VP of Operations Sharon Leaman-Case.

Then it was over to Covenant, another place of care, to wish all a Merry Christmas, even though St. Nick was not there.

“Completely unexpected. The EMS, fire, police, they truly are an extension of the emergency department,” added Covenant Healthcare Director of Emergency Care Jill Toporski.

In a matter of moments they were off on another mission.

To get back to their own jobs, taking care of Saginaw residents in need of assistance.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

A convoy of first responders honor Saginaw hospital workers
A convoy of first responders honor Saginaw hospital workers
Flint Registry set to continue through 2021 with $4.5 million
McLaren Bay Region
McLaren Bay Region, health department note significant progress in COVID-19 battle
A deer stranded on an icy reservoir was saved thanks to two quick thinking men in Cranmoor.
Daring deer rescue: A hands-on solution saves deer stranded on icy reservoir