Saginaw hospital workers honored by first responders

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/24/2020) - It wasn’t Santa and his reindeer - but some vehicles representing safety and law enforcement - spreading some holiday cheer.

They were on a mission.

Not to bring toys to good little girls and boys.

But to say thanks to the adults who take care of others.

‘Twas the day before Christmas, and across the Saginaw Valley, was a convoy of vehicles, whose mission was not to dally.

They drove by several hospitals in Saginaw to spread holiday cheer, knowing full well it’s been quite a year.

“Fun, fun. We love it. We appreciate it. It was great. That was a very nice thing for them to do. And the signs. Yeah, they gave us the signs,” said various staff members of Ascension St. Mary’s.

That was the convoy’s first stop, a bustling place, to honor the men and women, who take care of patients, at a rapid pace.

“To see the police, the fire, the first responders come by and just say thank you to all the hard-working staff is just wonderful. It’s heartfelt,” commented VP of Operations Sharon Leaman-Case.

Then it was over to Covenant, another place of care, to wish all a Merry Christmas, even though St. Nick was not there.

“Completely unexpected. The EMS, fire, police, they truly are an extension of the emergency department,” added Covenant Healthcare Director of Emergency Care Jill Toporski.

In a matter of moments they were off on another mission.

To get back to their own jobs, taking care of Saginaw residents in need of assistance.

