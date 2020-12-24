Advertisement

Temperatures crash down with snow and a flash freeze

Temperatures in the 20s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The rain moves east as a cold front pushes it out of the state this morning. Cold air pouring in will cause temperatures to plummet from the 40s down into the 20s by sunrise. There won’t much in the way of a transition to snow, however, roads will likely ice over with any moisture left freezing as temps drop. Therefore, a flash freeze is possible during the commute. Be careful Christmas Eve morning with any travel plans.

Christmas Eve itself will bring gusty winds with falling temps and lake effect snow. Some areas that see the snow bands will pick up around an inch of accumulation while others see virtually nothing. Wind chills values will be in the single digits! Prime conditions for Santa and his reindeer! Christmas Day will be a day for cozy warm indoor activities! Wind chills will be near 0 all day long with highs in the lower 20s. Expect on/off snow showers with around an inch of accumulation as well.

We’ll quiet down for the weekend with highs near freezing. However, a rain / snow mix will move back in late Sunday into Monday. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay could see snow accumulations.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police...
Candlelight vigil in Flint honors 34-year-old father involved in double homicide while police continue search

Latest News

Cold and windy
Very cold with some snow!
Rain Changes to Snow Late...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Rain Changes to Snow Late...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Strong Winds will Continue Overnight
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report