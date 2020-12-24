Temperatures crash down with snow and a flash freeze

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The rain moves east as a cold front pushes it out of the state this morning. Cold air pouring in will cause temperatures to plummet from the 40s down into the 20s by sunrise. There won’t much in the way of a transition to snow, however, roads will likely ice over with any moisture left freezing as temps drop. Therefore, a flash freeze is possible during the commute. Be careful Christmas Eve morning with any travel plans.

Christmas Eve itself will bring gusty winds with falling temps and lake effect snow. Some areas that see the snow bands will pick up around an inch of accumulation while others see virtually nothing. Wind chills values will be in the single digits! Prime conditions for Santa and his reindeer! Christmas Day will be a day for cozy warm indoor activities! Wind chills will be near 0 all day long with highs in the lower 20s. Expect on/off snow showers with around an inch of accumulation as well.

We’ll quiet down for the weekend with highs near freezing. However, a rain / snow mix will move back in late Sunday into Monday. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay could see snow accumulations.

