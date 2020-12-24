Advertisement

The first IGNITE vocation graduate is ready to start his new life

By Kevin Goff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/23/2020) - A new chapter soon begins for one mid-Michigan man behind bars.

Thanks to an innovate program launched last fall called IGNITE, some inmates at the Genesee County Jail are getting a second chance to make a good first impression.

Leon Mize Sr. is the first IGNITE graduate who will soon find himself behind a stove and oven, instead of behind bars.

It all started when an opportunity arose.

“A young gentleman that I was on the floor with, asked me to sign up with him. Because, we were always be on the floor like, competing on cooking,” said IGNITE graduate Leon Mize Sr.

The grueling 250 hour culinary program started with 4 candidates. But only Mize was left standing at the end of it.

“I don’t start something that I know I’m not going to finish. I’m pretty much like, try to outdo people that, even in the class with me.”

IGNITE offers courses in a variety of subjects in trades, or to help obtain their GED.

The goals is to help educate and prepare inmates for a successful transition back into society with a skill set they can use to find a job and to never be incarcerated again.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department presented Mize with a surprise, family members who were invited to see him graduate.

And then there was a twist, a job offer from GCARD to work with the senior nutritional services.

Mize is grateful and told me he has big plans ahead.

“Taking this job opportunity that’s presented to me. You know, that’s just the start. But, I’m planning on opening my own food truck.”

Mize starts his new life on Monday when he’s released.

