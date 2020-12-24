Whaley Children’s Center gets truckload of toys to pass out for Christmas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rudolph’s big brother makes a surprise visit in Flint on Wednesday.

One of Republic Services’ big red trucks followed by several other garbage trucks stopped by Whaley Children’s Center in Flint. The shelter didn’t know about the surprise visit until minutes before the convoy arrived with a truckload of Christmas gifts.

Employees brought all kinds of presents for the 42 children spending the holidays at Whaley. Executive Director Mindy Williams said the delivery made their Christmas much more magical.

“Every bit helps, and when we found out this was happening, I mean it is just a little bit of the magic that we all hope for so we are blown away and excited,” she said.

The Mid-Michigan Republic Services operation paid for the gifts and employees wrapped the items themselves.

