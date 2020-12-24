Advertisement

Whaley Children’s Center gets truckload of toys to pass out for Christmas

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Rudolph’s big brother makes a surprise visit in Flint on Wednesday.

One of Republic Services’ big red trucks followed by several other garbage trucks stopped by Whaley Children’s Center in Flint. The shelter didn’t know about the surprise visit until minutes before the convoy arrived with a truckload of Christmas gifts.

Employees brought all kinds of presents for the 42 children spending the holidays at Whaley. Executive Director Mindy Williams said the delivery made their Christmas much more magical.

“Every bit helps, and when we found out this was happening, I mean it is just a little bit of the magic that we all hope for so we are blown away and excited,” she said.

The Mid-Michigan Republic Services operation paid for the gifts and employees wrapped the items themselves.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
The Flint Police Department
Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence
Michael Thompson appears in a Michigan Department of Corrections mugshot.
Whitmer commutes prison sentence for Flint native Michael Thompson, 3 others

Latest News

The Genesee County Ambassadors collected toys so 200 children with parents in the Genesee...
Community donates Christmas gifts for children of Genesee County Jail inmates
Omar McGee (first from left) and Jermaine Smith (third from left) grew up in Flint, became...
Best friends, entrepreneurs team up for ‘Holiday Help-A-Family’ in Flint on Christmas Eve
Michigan State Police Trooper Christopher Kustra, center, presents Distinguished Citizen Awards...
Trooper, firefighter, three civilians honored for saving man’s life near Wixom Lake
Davison Community Schools passed out 1,000 of these food boxes to students and families in the...
Davison Community Schools offer free meal boxes to students, families in need