JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

The Thumb may End Up with a White Christmas...
By JR Kirtek
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
With the passage of a strong cold front early Thursday morning, weather conditions changed in a hurry across Mid-Michigan.  Rain changed to snow showers, and temperatures took a tumble – right on into the afternoon.  Highs Thursday were still up at around 50-degrees, but that was shortly after midnight.  Typical readings for the afternoon were in the middle 20s.  With a good bit of cloud cover holding overhead tonight, lows will settle into the upper teens with a few flakes accompanying Santa from time-to-time. The best chance of a “white Christmas” will be in the Thumb Region where a couple of inches of snow will be possible.

Christmas Day is going to be a cold one.  We may see a little bit of sunshine, but with the lake-effect snows continuing on the west side of the state, we will have a pretty solid deck of clouds and some snow showers once in a while.  Highs for the day will be in the middle 20s.  With the cold air in place, with scattered snow showers & flurries continuing, and with brisk westerly winds holding, there still is a chance that we could see roads get glazed over and slippery in some areas.

A few flurries may linger into Saturday too, but a few more breaks in the clouds are expected.  Skies may even brighten up a little bit more early Sunday.  Temperatures Saturday will be back up to around the 30-degree mark.  With a southwesterly wind for Sunday, highs will push back to above-average levels.  Our “normal” high is right at the freezing mark.  A Little bit of snow will make a move back into lower Michigan Sunday night, on into Monday.  Some light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

Merry Christmas! JR

