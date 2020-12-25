Mid-Michigan road crews out early Thursday to prepare for Christmas weather system

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road crews got an early start on Christmas Eve in Midland County preparing for a weather system threatening to disrupt travel through Christmas Day.

Temperatures began dropping into the 20s on Thursday with snow possible into Christmas morning and through the holiday, possibly bringing a white Christmas to parts of Mid-Michigan.

Midland County road crews hit the roads at 5:30 a.m. to pretreat surfaces and take of any trouble spots ahead of winter weather moving into the area.

There could be icy conditions on some roads as people travel on this evening and on Christmas. John Myers with the Midland County Road Commission said drivers should watch out for unexpected patches of ice and rapidly changing conditions on the roads.

”We saw quite a few spots out earlier today where there was not a snowflake on the ground and a few miles down the road we were in whiteout conditions,” he said. “So everybody needs to be careful and be aware of that.”

Roadways were mostly clear across Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening, but crews are standing by if conditions worsen over the holiday weekend.

”It takes a little bit to get the crews in, but if we can give them warning and they can all of their equipment and all of the salt trucks ready to go the night before and they are prepared to possibly get a call in the middle of the night to come in, that’s kind of the way we handled it last night,” Myers said.

Lake effect snow caused by frigid air pouring over the open waters of the Great Lakes could be the biggest weather maker over Christmas.

“It’s the lake effect snow that, depending on the wind, that gets us or not,” Myers said. “Now we just kind of wait and keep our fingers crossed.”

