Advertisement

Mid-Michigan ski resorts reimagine experience amid pandemic restrictions, challenges

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) (12/24/2020)-It’s not just Mother Nature throwing local ski resorts a curve ball this season...

Coronavirus is keeping skiers outside and potentially causing resorts to miss out on a serious chunk of change as a result. ABC12 touched base with one owner, bound and determined to make it through with a little creative thinking.

The snow guns roared into life Thursday, just in time for the Christmas Eve crowd on these Clare County slopes.

“It’s definitely different.”

Jann Cleary knows every square inch of these 40 acres. Her family has owned Harrison’s Snow Snake Ski Resort since the 1950s.

“We had seven inches of snow, which was nice and then we were able to make snow, so we did open,” she related.

Cleary told ABC12 Snow Snake had only opened its first runs about a week ago, a late start to the season, which typically gets underway around Thanksgiving.

“We always have the challenge of the weather,” Cleary explained. “It has to be cold for us to make snow. This year, the challenges are quite difficult because of COVID.”

Per state guidelines, the resort’s lounge and other indoor facilities will have to remain closed to the public.

“We’re going to lose the bar and food sales,” Cleary admitted. “We have this lodge and there are no chairs in it. We have the full basement and there aren’t any tables up or anything. It looks like no one’s here.”

To make up for some of that lost cash, it will require a touch of outside the box thinking – literally. Yet, as Cleary knows well, you have to spend money to make money.

“We have our ticket booth outside now,” Cleary explained. “We have a carport that we put in so people can come in and warm up. We have fire pits all over the resort… We even have a food truck out there.”

Cleary also capitalized on unused winter real estate – the resort’s golf course –with the addition of a snowshoe course.

Snow Snake’s four tubing runs require added inches to operate. Its website displayed a message Thursday, encouraging customers to check back for opening day.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Whitmer allows SNAP benefits for restaurant food and other small business help
Meijer
Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags
A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

Mid-Michigan ski resorts reimagine experience amid pandemic restrictions, challenges
Mid-Michigan ski resorts reimagine experience amid pandemic restrictions, challenges
An airline ticket counter inside Bishop International Airport in Flint.
Bishop International Airport busy on Christmas Eve despite COVID-19 guidance against traveling
Hand sanitizer sign at a Home Depot store
Most last-minute shoppers heed COVID-19 guidance at Home Depot on Christmas Eve
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging senior citizens to use the...
Senior citizens take part in holiday parties virtually thanks to statewide program