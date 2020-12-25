Mid-Michigan ski resorts reimagine experience amid pandemic restrictions, challenges

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) (12/24/2020)-It’s not just Mother Nature throwing local ski resorts a curve ball this season...

Coronavirus is keeping skiers outside and potentially causing resorts to miss out on a serious chunk of change as a result. ABC12 touched base with one owner, bound and determined to make it through with a little creative thinking.

The snow guns roared into life Thursday, just in time for the Christmas Eve crowd on these Clare County slopes.

“It’s definitely different.”

Jann Cleary knows every square inch of these 40 acres. Her family has owned Harrison’s Snow Snake Ski Resort since the 1950s.

“We had seven inches of snow, which was nice and then we were able to make snow, so we did open,” she related.

Cleary told ABC12 Snow Snake had only opened its first runs about a week ago, a late start to the season, which typically gets underway around Thanksgiving.

“We always have the challenge of the weather,” Cleary explained. “It has to be cold for us to make snow. This year, the challenges are quite difficult because of COVID.”

Per state guidelines, the resort’s lounge and other indoor facilities will have to remain closed to the public.

“We’re going to lose the bar and food sales,” Cleary admitted. “We have this lodge and there are no chairs in it. We have the full basement and there aren’t any tables up or anything. It looks like no one’s here.”

To make up for some of that lost cash, it will require a touch of outside the box thinking – literally. Yet, as Cleary knows well, you have to spend money to make money.

“We have our ticket booth outside now,” Cleary explained. “We have a carport that we put in so people can come in and warm up. We have fire pits all over the resort… We even have a food truck out there.”

Cleary also capitalized on unused winter real estate – the resort’s golf course –with the addition of a snowshoe course.

Snow Snake’s four tubing runs require added inches to operate. Its website displayed a message Thursday, encouraging customers to check back for opening day.

