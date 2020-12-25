Advertisement

Midland fire injures 3, including 2 police officers

By Elisse Ramey
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Midland, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were hurt following a fire late Thursday night in Midland, police say.

It was around 11:15 p.m. when Midland fire, police and Mid-Michigan EMS responded to the 1500 block of W. Union Street in reference to a fire that reportedly started inside of a detached garage.

A 49-year-old Midland man sustained serious burns and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Two Midland police officers sustained “lesser” injuries, according to the Midland City Police Department. They were also transported for medical treatment.

The Midland City Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

If you have any information that might assist the investigation, contact 989-839-4713.

