Most last-minute shoppers heed COVID-19 guidance at Home Depot on Christmas Eve

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Stores across Mid-Michigan were hustling and bustling Thursday with last minute shoppers looking for those final perfect Christmas gifts.

Most shoppers followed COVID-19 health and safety protocols during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Christmas Eve 2020 inside The Home Depot on Court Street in Burton certainly was no free for all. A steady flow of customers came in and out of the store all day.

“I’m just a procrastinator. I’ve always been that way, trying to get something little for my mom,” said shopper Tom Naranjo.

He was wearing a mask as required to protect himself from COVID-19. Many others inside The Home Depot were doing their part on the day before Christmas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have a door greeter just reminding people at the door that they should wear their mask,” said Teddy Marzoa, a department supervisor for the store. “People seem to be social distancing when they’re in the store, so that’s good.”

Any shoppers who forget those critical health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only have to look from eye level down to the floor for reminders. Hand sanitizer stations have practically become permanent fixtures.

Masks are available for Home Depot customers who don’t have one at the entrance. Curbside pickup has given shoppers an alternative to going into the store if they’re not comfortable.

They’re all measures the store has taken to make people like Bryan Mortimer feel as safe as possible when doing that last-minute shopping.

“We all just try and do our part and I think most people in Flint and in Michigan in general have been great considering all the lockdowns and all the hardships people have faced,” he said. “I give people in Michigan a lot of credit.”

Home Depot stores closed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Meijer stores closed at 7 p.m. while Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target closed at 8 p.m. All of those stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen Saturday morning.

