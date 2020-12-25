Senior citizens take part in holiday parties virtually thanks to statewide program

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One of the most vulnerable groups of people during the coronavirus pandemic has especially had a tough 2020.

But thanks to technology and the gift of teaching, some senior citizens can party from now into the new year and beyond without ever leaving their homes.

“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments for our Thanksgiving, now a big adjustment for our Christmas,” said David Flowers, who is a licensed professional counselor.

Flowers and his family made the most of the holidays even though they have to be separated. But those adjustments to keep everyone safe come with a different set of consequences.

“I’m seeing a lot more people who are struggling much more with depression, much more with anxiety,” he said.

Flowers sees the toll that isolation has taken firsthand, especially for older adults and senior citizens.

“Being older and not being able to drive. Maybe not being very familiar with technology,” he said. “But I wonder if there’s also -- I’m sure there’s also some element of when we get on in years, a lot of times, unfortunately, we’ve already had to say goodbye to a lot of our friends, to our relatives, to our loved ones. So a lot of times our social circles are small enough to begin with.”

This makes the holidays particularly difficult. That’s exactly why Get Set Up and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are looking to do something about it.

“A good way of supporting our loved ones who are struggling through this is to keep in mind how isolated each of us feels and realizing it’s probably a lot more pronounced for them,” Flowers said.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day -- and in the days leading up to the new year -- anyone age 60 and up can party virtually with each other, with their families, play games, even learn how to take selfies and post to Instagram. That will help keep them in the loop and mean a lot less isolation from the people they love so much.

“Zoom isn’t going to be good enough,” Flowers said. “The very best we can do during a difficult time like this isn’t going to be good enough and we’re all still going to feel lonely and still going to feel isolated. But the more we can learn the technology try to make connections with the people we care about, the better off we’ll be but realize it’s still not going to be the same.”

To learn more about this free resource, call 1-888-559-1614 or click here to register.

