Advertisement

White Christmas!

Snow showers.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas Day is going to be a cold one.  We may see a little bit of sunshine, but with the lake-effect snows continuing on the west side of the state, we will have a pretty solid deck of clouds and some snow showers once in a while.  Highs for the day will be in the middle 20s.  With the cold air in place, with scattered snow showers & flurries continuing, and with brisk westerly winds holding, there still is a chance that we could see roads get glazed over and slippery in some areas.

A few flurries may linger into Saturday too, but a few more breaks in the clouds are expected.  Skies may even brighten up a little bit more early Sunday.  Temperatures Saturday will be back up to around the 30-degree mark.  With a southwesterly wind for Sunday, highs will push back to above-average levels.  Our “normal” high is right at the freezing mark.  A Little bit of snow will make a move back into lower Michigan Sunday night, on into Monday.  Some light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
Power outages
Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
LOVES Furniture and Mattresses has opened up in the old Art Van Furniture location off of...
Reports: Three Mid-Michigan furniture stores go out of business for second time in 2020
26-year-old found shot and killed early on Christmas Eve

Latest News

White Christmas
White Christmas
Best Chance of a White Christmas will be in the Thumb...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report
Best Chance of a White Christmas will be in the Thumb...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Report
Cold for Christmas Day...
JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report