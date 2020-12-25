White Christmas!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Christmas Day is going to be a cold one. We may see a little bit of sunshine, but with the lake-effect snows continuing on the west side of the state, we will have a pretty solid deck of clouds and some snow showers once in a while. Highs for the day will be in the middle 20s. With the cold air in place, with scattered snow showers & flurries continuing, and with brisk westerly winds holding, there still is a chance that we could see roads get glazed over and slippery in some areas.

A few flurries may linger into Saturday too, but a few more breaks in the clouds are expected. Skies may even brighten up a little bit more early Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will be back up to around the 30-degree mark. With a southwesterly wind for Sunday, highs will push back to above-average levels. Our “normal” high is right at the freezing mark. A Little bit of snow will make a move back into lower Michigan Sunday night, on into Monday. Some light accumulation is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.