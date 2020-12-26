A few flurries to begin the final weekend of 2020

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is the day after Christmas and we are seeing some slick roadways to begin the weekend across Mid-Michigan. After yesterday’s snowfall, a few snow showers moved through last night creating more slick roads so be careful if out and about early on this Saturday.

Throughout the day we’ll have some breezy west winds at 10-20 mph so blowing snow will be a concern, especially in the Thumb so roads may become snow covered again. Expect generally cloudy skies today with a few flurries possible and temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few lake effect snow showers will be possible north of the Saginaw Bay throughout the day. Overnight, skies stay cloudy with temps in the teens and lower 20s. On Sunday, more clouds with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

A storm system will arrive late Sunday and will bring us a round of rain/snow and snow to Mid-Michigan. This will primarily happen Sunday night into early Monday. It will likely begin as a rain/snow mix and changeover to all snow, especially to the north. This shouldn’t be a significant system but some light accumulation will be possible in our northern counties.

That system moves away Monday and we’ll stay dry on Tuesday. Our next big weather maker will arrive midweek and this one could bring us everything but the kitchen sink with a wintry mix on Wednesday and Thursday. This is still pretty far out so stay tuned for updates!

