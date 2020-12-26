Bay City home a total loss following Saturday morning fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-Fire officials consider a Bay City home a total loss after it went up in flames Saturday morning on the city’s north side.

According to Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi, fire crews responded to the home at the corner of Leng and Patterson Avenue around seven Saturday morning.

Two people lived inside.

Corradi confirmed both had managed to make it out safely after hearing their smoke alarm go off.

It’s unknown whether the two recovered their pet cat, which they indicated may have been inside.

