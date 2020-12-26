Advertisement

Bay City home a total loss following Saturday morning fire

Bay City fire crews respond to a housefire Saturday
Bay City fire crews respond to a housefire Saturday(WJRT)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-Fire officials consider a Bay City home a total loss after it went up in flames Saturday morning on the city’s north side.

According to Bay City Fire Chief Kurt Corradi, fire crews responded to the home at the corner of Leng and Patterson Avenue around seven Saturday morning.

Two people lived inside.

Corradi confirmed both had managed to make it out safely after hearing their smoke alarm go off.

It’s unknown whether the two recovered their pet cat, which they indicated may have been inside.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
Fire
Midland fire injures 3, including 2 police officers
Christmas fire in Detroit leaves 2 children dead

Latest News

Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Flint Police: woman found murdered in Hasselbring Park
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
The charred remains of a detached garage located on West Union Street in Midland
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve