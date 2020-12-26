Flint Police: woman found murdered in Hasselbring Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-The Flint police department is investigating after law enforcement found a woman murdered in a park on Flint’s north side.

Flint police officers were called to the scene in Hasselbring Park near Sally Court around 11 Saturday morning and found the woman unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators have since identified the victim as 25-year-old Naomi Anthony.

Police are still investigating and working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.