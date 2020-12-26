Advertisement

Flint Police: woman found murdered in Hasselbring Park

Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.(Tony Zyber/ABC12)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-The Flint police department is investigating after law enforcement found a woman murdered in a park on Flint’s north side.

Flint police officers were called to the scene in Hasselbring Park near Sally Court around 11 Saturday morning and found the woman unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators have since identified the victim as 25-year-old Naomi Anthony.

Police are still investigating and working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
Fire
Midland fire injures 3, including 2 police officers
Christmas fire in Detroit leaves 2 children dead

Latest News

Bay City fire crews respond to a housefire Saturday
Bay City home a total loss following Saturday morning fire
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
The charred remains of a detached garage located on West Union Street in Midland
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve